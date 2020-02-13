To The Daily Sun,
Thank you very much for your honest and thoughtful editorial about the New Hampshire primary election. Also the article about the Evangelical group working to defeat the president.
His Prayer Breakfast speech mocked Jesus’s Sermon on the Mount and all faithful followers of Jesus should see this for what it is, disrespectful and more. It was very disheartening to see people laughing and clapping.
Karen Poor
Alton
