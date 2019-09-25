To The Daily Sun,
Well, another know-nothing liberal needs to kill a small forest trying to justify restricting civil rights. What would you expect from the party of slavery, Jim Crowe, the KKK and legalized baby murder?
The truth is that Democrats don't care about safety, or crime, they only want to restrict gun rights so that you, the people, have no way to veto their elitist push for socialism. Don't believe me? Ask a Venezuelan.
Another example of liberal lying: Robert Miller thinks guns make violence worse. Even the Clinton DOJ admitted that private gun owners stop, or prevent, more than 1.5-million times PER YEAR.
No liberal has ever aimed regulations at criminals, only the citizens who actually obey the law. Notice that every time the liberals address a problem they always make it worse.
The problem isn't guns. Places with more guns are much safer than places without them. Compare heavily armed Concord with gunless Boston.
Watch the crime rate climb as more Mass residents invade Manchester .
One-hundred million of us say, "We got them, and we're keeping them."
Thomas Bogan
Laconia
