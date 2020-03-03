To The Daily Sun,
On the tenth of March, voters in Gilford will have the opportunity to return Kevin Hayes to the Board of Selectmen. I served on the Budget Committee during Kevin's previous time on the board and know how diligently he worked to meet the needs of Gilford while never forgetting the impact that the board's decisions would have on Gilford's taxpayers.
Kevin is already familiar with how the various town departments and committees work and is prepared to serve on them as Selectboard representative as soon as he is sworn into office.
I have been reading the many letters of support for Kevin that have appeared in The Daily Sun the past few weeks from other residents of Gilford. A few words stood out — managerial experience, critical thinker and integrity. If these words mean as much to you as they do for me, you will vote for Kevin Hayes next Tuesday.
Phyllis Corrigan
Gilford
