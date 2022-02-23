To The Daily Sun,
For six years I was honored to serve as a member of the selectboard in the town of Alton. I served with others who, like myself, truly love our town and want the best for it.
I am seeking another term to once again serve the town that has been so good to me over the past 42 years. I will always work to preserve private property rights and our precious small-town New England charm. I believe that any planning for the future as our town grows should be made by the citizens living here and not by outside commissions or groups.
I will also work to keep the town running efficiently. We are currently going through severe inflation. Weekly, people are seeing the prices rise on products they need and want and finding empty shelfs at the store. These conditions are affecting everyone whether working in the private or public sector. I have and will continue to support keeping taxes low for all citizens while maintaining necessary services needed from the town. This is a non-partisan issue. I want to keep Alton an affordable place to live for our senior citizens, many of whom have lived their entire lives here and are responsible for making it the great town that it is. I have worked with the elderly for 40 years in a nursing home setting as an activities director and have learned from the wisdom of our older citizens.
Alton is a great place for young families to enjoy the traditional New England way of life. Recreation opportunities abound in our town. I want to keep the town tax rate low so parents have enough money to buy what they need to keep their children active and entertained. I will always support appropriate businesses who want to grow and bring good paying jobs to our town. Also, I will continue to honor our veterans who have made it possible for us all to live free.
While serving as a member of the selectboard in the past, hearing from the citizens and responding in a timely manner was always a priority with me. I made a point of getting back to any citizen who contacted me with a question even if the answer was not the answer they were hoping for. Public input at selectboard meetings whether from past town officials or the general public is extremely important as it gives the board many ideas and opinions that affect all citizens.
I humbly ask for your vote on March 8 so I can once again work for the citizens of our town of Alton to preserve what we have.
Phil Wittmann
Alton
