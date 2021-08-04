To The Daily Sun,
Well, the left-wing loonies are at it again. They even invented a new term to describe their demonstrations at the Alton Traffic Center in which they come out against our American traditions. It’s called a “patriotic visibility.” They claim to be patriots and maybe they would be in China, North Korea or Cuba. They don’t even know the type of government we have. It’s not a democracy (mob rule) it’s a constitutional republic. The Democratic Party is now made up chiefly of old hippies and young people who were indoctrinated in our public schools. We are now getting the results of Democrats supporting the teacher’s unions all these years.
President Donald Trump did not incite the attack on the Capitol. That is a lie, but then Democrats always lie, cheat and steal. Funny they have no problem with the riots in cities all over the country (run by Democrats) in which people are killed and millions of dollars of damage is done to businesses, many of which were owned by minorities who Democrats claim to support. Democrats support Black Lives Matter and antifa, Marxist groups. And if you look up the definition of the word insurrection you will clearly see that it is not what happened at the Capitol.
As for states trying to tighten up their election laws, why do you think Democrats want no proof of citizenship at the polls? It’s so anyone can vote, including illegal immigrants and dead people. Democrats win elections by lying, cheating and stealing and the citizens of our country know it. Included among the signatures in the recent letter to The Daily Sun by the Tri-Town Democrats is one of our county commissioners who pretended to be a Republican to get elected. Again, Democrats lie, cheat and steal.
Today’s Democratic Party, including the Tri-Town Democrats, are committed to destroying our great country. Probably they are increasing their efforts because, like Satan himself, they know their time is short.
Phil Wittmann
Alton
