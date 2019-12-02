To The Daily Sun,
Many authors, politicians, and other advocates for the goals of our recovery community are also in recovery themselves. During the initial phase — the first few years in sobriety — many become hyper vigilant and may make over-statements. The trend in the recovery community in terms of pharmaceutical (or Big Pharma) companies is that they in general are “evil”. Yes, some authors use the term evil to describe big Pharma.
Pharmaceutical companies, during the ’50s began to revolutionize the treatment of the mentally ill with the introduction of phenothiazines, that enabled psychiatrically impaired patients to live more independently in the community. Prior to that, institutions were often a mental patient’s permanent home. During the ’70s, barbiturates, which is a category of very strong depressive drugs such as secobarbital or pentobarbital, were phased out by a more effective family of meds called benzodiazepines (Ativan/diazepam). All of these drugs can be abused, but when taken carefully the way they are intended to be used, they are very therapeutic. The most popular family of antidepressants these days are selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs). SN (norepinephrine) RIs are also widely used, one reason being is that they are believed to be less potentially misused.
If it weren’t for blood-thinners, diabetes meds, and blood pressure meds, the mortality rate in our nation would not be what it is today. Morphine derivatives have and always should have their place in the doctor’s satchel of medical tools. We just have to learn from this horrible over-prescription debacle that took America by surprise and not throw out the baby with the bathwater.
Michael Tensel
MS-A&D Recovery Counseling
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.