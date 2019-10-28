To The Daily Sun,
I relocated from Long Island, N.Y., to Laconia four years ago. The reason for my move was I did not like the direction New York was heading politically. It was a difficult choice to leave friends, family and memories behind.
On Nov. 5, I see another big risk at hand the future of the city of Laconia. Although the mayor’s race is technically a nonpartisan race, it has become very partisan. We have two completely different visions and choices at hand. Do we go the radical left way of doing things or stick to our conservative roots?
I proudly have made a decision to vote for Peter Spanos for mayor on Nov. 5. Peter is a family man, fiscal conservative and trustworthy. He will lead this great city in the proper direction by keeping spending under control as well as looking out for each and every one of his constituents in a much more nonpartisan way than radical left Andrew Hosmer will.
I urge everyone to get out and vote Nov. 5 for Peter Spanos and let’s help rebuild Laconia the right way!
Mike Bordes
Laconia
