To The Daily Sun,
Democratic candidate Joe Biden declared he would nominate a person of color who was a female to be his running mate. He followed through on his commitment to do so. Please explain to this country boy why this is not racist and misogynistic. This tells me he does not believe women of color are capable of achieving honest goals without his help.
His party has spent decades telling people of color they are not capable of success without Democrats help. President Trump showed that if you provide jobs, all people are capable of achieving the keys to success. This simple fact provokes Democrats because they can no longer buy votes with the federal treasury.
Women also do not need the government to buy their loyalty. Those who choose to profit from their work are able to do so. If the federal government institutes any sort of wage leveling, this will only cause disruption of a system that works. Of course it does not work perfectly, but capitalism far exceeds the proven failures of socialism.
The governments job is to not interfere with progress. Market forces continue to adjust to the will of the people. Forced government interference only slows progress.
Peter Kirk
Gilford
