To The Daily Sun,
Let's think about hypocrisy.
This past summer Democratic leadership said the following.
Nancy Pelosi: "I don't know why there aren't uprisings all over the country, maybe there will be."
Maxine Waters:"If you see anybody from that cabinet (meaning Trump's) in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and create a crowd and you push back on them and you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere.:
Kamala Harris: " Protesters should not let up."
Ayanna Pressley, U.S. House of Representatives: "There needs to be unrest in the streets."
I'm sorry the unrest does not fit their goals. Be careful what you wish for.
Violent protest should never be encouraged by any honest citizen.
Peter Kirk
Gilford
