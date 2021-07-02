To the Daily Sun,
At long last, three months after being appointed to dealing with the President Joe Biden-created crises at our Southern border, Vice President Kamala Harris finally put in an appearance. It was underwhelming to say the least.
The former president had created a border policy that was working. Illegal entry had been reduced. Child detention centers were no longer overwhelmed. Drug smuggling was reduced. The Mexican drug and human trafficking cartels were reduced to a minimum.
However Ms. Harris and Mr. Biden were not happy with what was working. They changed his policies with no plan in in place. There is still no plan as evidenced by Ms. Harris' statements. She has not discussed a plan other than vague references about addressing the "root causes of immigration."
She will not admit that this is a Biden/Harris-created mistake. They have not shown any type of solution. To blame the former president for the situation they created is ludicrous.
Honesty is lacking in Washington D.C. This administration lies more than the former one.
Peter Kirk
Gilford
