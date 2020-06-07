To The Daily Sun,
I live in Wolfeboro but what’s going on with the suspended sheriff’s deputy in Laconia? With the present police chaos throughout the country, obfuscation seems to have made it here. The sheriff says it’s both private and transparent. Come on. Let’s get the problem in the open, resolve it, and punish if necessary. Paid $5,000/month. Really?
Okay, sheriff, open your mouth and any files; stop the self-serving justification. You aren’t hired to hide under your desk. Or crawl home.
Peter Gray
Wolfeboro Falls
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.