In her most recent debate, Karoline Leavitt suggested that the issue of climate change is best addressed by the free market and state and local governments. It appears, unfortunately and dangerously, that she has little understanding of economics, ecology or history.
So let’s begin with a simple story from a long time ago in England. Before farmers and shepherds could own their land they would all bring their sheep to a common pasture. This worked until too many sheep were brought to pasture by the farmers, who for their individual benefit wanted to have as many sheep as possible. The sheep grazed until the grass could not grow fast enough and the soil was either compacted or eroded.
The social construct of property ownership, a pillar of free market economies, helped correct this issue. Each person was now responsible for the stewardship of their own pasture. Dumb farmers continued to overgraze and went out of business; smart farmers succeeded.
Property lines, as Robert Frost alluded, can "make good neighbors." The problem with climate is that there is no way to impose property lines. Air, water and weather know no boundaries. They are de-facto "commons" and the rules of the me-first free market are not going to work. Cooperation and joint stewardship are the alternative. The U.S. has enjoyed clean air and water for the last 50 years because, believe it or not, Republicans worked with Democrats to pass the Clean Air and Water acts, as well as establishing the EPA in the 1970s. Cooperation has also worked with reducing acid rain and ozone depletion.
Now our problem is global, and we should be working with other nations. Contrary to being unAmerican, remember that the founding fathers recognized the challenges of boundary issues and cooperation in the Constitution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.