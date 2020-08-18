To The Daily Sun,
Ear piercing motorcycle exhaust is part of Laconias' mystique as the home of Bike Week. Somehow, some riders embrace the "me first" attitude and everyone else be damned. Loud exhaust gives the rider a thrill, much like shooting a gun or setting off fireworks. The fact that the motorcycle is creating a public nuisance is not a consideration. The idea that enforcement of the decibel law is absurd.
There was a time that motorcycle inspection required motorcycles to have exhaust baffles. The test was easy. Just poke a stick up the exhaust to check if the baffles have been removed or the bike "straight pipes" with no mufflers at all. I believe that no exhaust noise suppression at all is illegal in New Hampshire. The police could check this requirement without a decibel meter and improve the situation considerably.
Peter Davis
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.