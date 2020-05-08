To The Daily Sun,
The paving downtown seems to be nearing completion and new lines, arrows and cross walks are freshly painted. However, it is still extremely dangerous to cross the street in Laconia. At the four corners intersection, with the new big bright "no right turn when walk signal is on" signs, at any time of day one may observe cars turning right while the signal is on. Stop sign enforcement is an absolute joke.
Over the years, here in Laconia, people in walkers and wheelchairs have been hit in crosswalks. Recently, in the paper, it was stated that the police do sometimes stop people for stop sign violations, but 80 percent of the time only a warning is issued! No wonder nobody takes stop signs seriously.
Peter Davis
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.