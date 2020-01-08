To The Daily Sun,
Steve Earle recently wrote, “Interesting article in the Denver Post by writer Tina Griego when she was asked what she thought would happen to our economy if all the illegals were deported. The premise was that they pay their own way. Well, Tina decided to research that question, with results not everyone will like. Seems that would save the U.S. $538.3 BILLION annually. Overcrowding in schools, hospitals, congestion on highways, in courts, prisons, law enforcement, homelessness and drug addiction would be drastically reduced. Also, it’s estimated that $200 Billion in American wage suppression is created by illegals and one million sex crimes eliminated. Her report, not mine; don’t like it, prove her wrong. But what could we do with $538.3 billion extra every year?”
There was no such report. There is no such article presently nor was there ever such an article in the Denver Post — at any time. Tina Griego never wrote any such column. The hoax goes back to 2007. You can read her tweet about it from Tina Griego herself at https://twitter.com/tinagriego/status/518891396770856960 and you can also read her 2010 Denver Post article about this hoax, titled “One thing’s true: People believe what they want” at https://www.denverpost.com/2010/06/07/griego-one-things-true-people-believe-what-they-want/. Yup, people believe what they want!
James Veverka
Tilton
