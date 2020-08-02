To The Daily Sun,
In 2018, New Hampshire voters wiped away a Republican majority of 54 seats in the House of Representatives and gave the Democrat Party a 66-seat majority.
Total control of New Hampshire government was barely averted in 2018 with Governor Sununu’s re-election and enough Republicans to uphold vetoes of Democrat-majority legislation. Only Governor Sununu’s upheld vetoes have saved New Hampshire from being sunk into the abyss of New England Democrat socialism.
As we approach a momentous election this coming November, we see example after example of how Democrats wish to “transform” New Hampshire. Regardless of what any Democrat candidate writes or says, it is virtually certain that he or she, if elected, will join with other Democrats to give it another go on the battering ram against New England’s last bastion protecting historic Constitutional freedoms.
In the current session of the House over 90 percent of Democrat representatives voted in favor of a bill (HB-687) that provides for the suspension of an individual’s 2nd Amendment right without due process. Over 98 percent of Democrats voted against a bill (HB-1675-FN) that would guarantee that an infant surviving abortion be given nourishment and proper medical care. Democrats in near unanimity believe in the absolutely barbaric belief that infants should be left to die if they are unwanted. Almost 90 percent of Democrats voted against a Republican motion to freeze the Business Profits Tax and Business Enterprise Tax rates, and so Democrats will hurt our struggling small business owners by allowing pandemic-triggered automatic increases of 2.5 percent and 12.5 percent, respectively, to take effect next year.
Understand then that whatever our Democrat opponents in Belknap District 5 claim in their attempts to be elected, they will be members of a Democrat contingent where enormous pressure will be exerted upon them to ensure whatever numbers are needed to pass Democrat progressive and socialist bills.
Your best action to save New Hampshire and to strengthen our state as a beacon of freedom and hope is to elect me, Paul Terry, and re-elect my Republican colleague, Peter Varney, to represent District 5 as conservative Republicans and members of a restored Republican majority in the New Hampshire House.
Paul Terry
Alton
