State Rep. Mike Bordes latest (Oct. 17) attack targeting certain Republicans in the delegation prompts us to think of the line in Shakespeare’s "Hamlet," “The lady doth protest too much, methinks.” To this we might add too often, too unfounded and too mean spirited.
The representative engages in these far too frequent acts of political and personal aggression in violation of former President Ronald Reagan’s so-called “Eleventh Commandment:” “Thou shalt not speak ill of fellow Republicans.”
In January 2021, Rep. Bordes ran for a position on the executive committee of the Belknap County Republican Committee. He lost, 17-3. After that he attended none of the next 20 monthly county committee meetings, even though the executive committee reached out to him about his numerous complaints.
Rep. Bordes decided to finally grace us with his presence at the October county committee meeting. He was not given immediate access because we experienced higher than expected attendance. Our members were given priority-first access due to fire code regulations.
By the time it became clear that we could accommodate the influx of non-members, Rep. Bordes had departed. We did not deprive Rep. Bordes of a seat in the room. Rep. Bordes, unlike others who waited, got in his car and drove away.
Rep. Bordes cites three of us in his most recent baseless indictment of fellow Republicans. He has been warring against fellow Republicans since his defeat nearly two years ago.
Bitterness and the desire for revenge are never healthy. Not for Rep. Bordes and not for the recipients of his attacks. It’s time for Rep. Bordes to decide either to come home or to peaceably leave.
Belknap County Republican Executive Committee members Norm Silber (Chair), Paul Terry (Vice Chair), David Strang (Treasurer), Marc Abear (Member-at-Large)
