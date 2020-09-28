To The Daily Sun,
As a resident of the Town of Plymouth, my family has experienced first hand Chairman Bill Bolton’s catastrophic leadership in the continued skyrocketing of our property taxes.
Bill Bolton carried the water of Plymouth State University, most recently by pushing through a “mask mandate,” while ignoring the proper process for bringing such an ordinance to a vote. At the same time ignoring the local police and fire chiefs positions on this government overreach.
Bill Bolton is a lifelong loyalist to public sector unions as well as teachers' unions and would continue to be as a state senator. Parents should find Bill Bolton’s position on school choice alarming, yet predictable, as a modern-day Democrat. Mr. Bolton can be heard on Pemi-Baker TV on “candidates night 2018,” found on YouTube, stating his position on school choice, and I quote: “my opponent voted in favor of vouchers, I oppose that... vouchers are a threat to our public school system.” Where parents and children see opportunity and better education Bill Bolton sees a “threat.” The District 2 parents with children currently enrolled in charter schools, home-schools, should take note.
Bill Bolton has worked behind the scenes against gun rights. He will undoubtedly be a vote for any and all assaults on our 2nd Amendment.
Bill Bolton will be a vote for the long awaited Democrat-favored state income tax, if a Democrat is elected to the corner office. Bill Bolton has lobbied in favor of a $15 minimum wage. This would be catastrophic for small business and New Hampshire jobs.
Bob Giuda, our current state senator, works across the aisle. Senator Giuda has earned the respect of Republicans and Democrats. He will field your phone calls, listen to your thoughts and concerns; and represents New Hampshire values. He’s pro life, has an A+ rating from the NRA, and supports school choice. Senator Giuda believes in smaller government, and more liberty!
If given the chance; in time, New Hampshire’s Democrat Party will destroy our state and our state moto; “Live Free or die,” and the New Hampshire advantage.
For all these reasons and many more; please join me in voting for Senator Bob Giuda on November 3.
Patrick Wetmore
Plymouth
