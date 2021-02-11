To The Daily Sun,
Now that this COVID-crazed year has begun its slow fade into a bad memory, area taxpayers should soon be convening to decide "the prudential affairs" of their respective municipalities, and to elect local officials. Many sensible NH towns will resume the centuries-old practice of open debate at deliberative sessions (via SB2 or the traditional format), while adopting prudent safety measures, such as social distancing and wearing of face masks. Other towns are likely to continue the popular Chicken Little (The sky is falling!) approach to governance, insisting that face-to-face public meetings of yesteryear give way to safe-space "Zoom Vacuums" of today. Plymouth's Board of Selectmen decided in one such Zoom session to hold our town meeting virtually, then allow voters a period of three hours to "drive-thru" a designated area to drop off our ballots (presumably mailed to us beforehand). Still other towns may opt to simply postpone their annual meetings for a few months, hopeful that steadily increasing vaccinations against COVID will enable citizens to resume a modicum of normalcy in our lives.
Different approaches for different towns – that's what local control is all about, isn't it?
Such a truism would prevent the bastardization of Plymouth's annual meeting, if only elected officials from the majority party followed the will of the people who elected them, rather than directions from their own party officials! A moderate Republican, John Randlett is the lone Plymouth Selectman who resists the clarion call of the DNC. John has faithfully served the taxpayers of Plymouth as selectman, on the Planning Board, and on the Advisory Budget Committee. He is an experienced financial manager and fiscal conservative. He is an Air Force veteran. His maturity enables him to keep a steady hand on the tiller, while remaining open to proposals for new solutions and voting to set a new course. John respects the rights of those who may disagree with his point of view, a rarity in today's world. I urge Plymouth voters, both Republicans and Democrats, to put our town before your party and re-elect John Randlett to the Plymouth Selectboard in March.
Patrice Scott
Plymouth
