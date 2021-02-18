To The Daily Sun,
It is that time again, and I am asking for Tilton residents' votes in the upcoming local election. There are seven contenders and only two openings. Your vote counts, and I would appreciate your continued support.
I have lived here for almost 40 years, the last 12 of which I have served as a selectman. If you know me, you know that I am committed to you and this town. I stay in touch with my constituents in person, via cell phone, email or at town functions. My decisions are based on input from residents and employees.
During my time as a selectman I have focused on the business of the town and brought brand new programs such as the Caring Hands Assisting Tilton, which checked in with our seniors. The volunteers took seniors shopping and to doctor’s appointments. Through the CHAT Committee we saw the needs of our seniors on a daily basis. In 2009 as a selectmen, I asked the board to use the vacant Grange building which was owned by the town. It needed much work but with an amazing team the Senior Center was born. We operate it primarily on fundraising, grants and donations of local citizens and businesses.
I created the Community Service program with the Franklin District Court. Many children make bad choices leading to court appearances. With this program they serve the community in a positive way so that bad choices are not permanent ones.
I served on the State’s Committee for Aging representing Belknap County and received the Joseph Vaughan Award for service to our seniors.
I proudly represent Tilton and applaud and appreciate the diversity that exists on our board. We don’t always agree, however, we always come to an amicable resolve. We come from different backgrounds, and I welcome their perspective on every issue. We all respect each other very much. We agree to disagree. At the end of the day, it is about what is in the best interest of Tilton, not us as individuals.
Going forward I would love to see an assisted living project (not funded by the town) in Tilton so that our senior residents can remain in our community. I want to continue to be part of the process to preserve our historical downtown district, keep our taxes affordable, meet with surrounding towns to share resources, and protect our island. Our employees are our backbone and often work above and beyond for the town and we need to recognize them along with the many volunteers.
Here’s hoping that you will continue to support me for another term as your selectmen. I appreciate your past support and the confidence you have placed in me for the past 12 years. I thank you for all you have done for me and our community.
Pat Consentino
Tilton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.