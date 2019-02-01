To The Daily Sun,
Laconia is not a war zone. We don't have a lot of buildings with vandalism but they do in Mass., which has very rude people and lots of dangerous driving. All summer long, Mass. residents rent places here and they hit the stores before they all go home.
Out-of-staters are good because it helps us with our income but it is not worth it if they think it is okay to act like they are at home.
John Gaydos
Belmont
Obviously you don’t travel much from your couch do you?!
