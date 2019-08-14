To The Daily Sun,
Yup. Chris Sununu is consistently vetoing bills despite passing the House and Senate. I bet he kept his NRA “A” rating!
On Aug. 9, Sununu let down the majority of New Hampshire residents by vetoing House Bills 109, 514 and 564, precipitating a “take action” to thank Sununu for “protecting” second-amendment rights by none other than the NRA Institute for Legislative Action (ILA). In the same breath, the NRA lauded Sununu for signing a repeal requiring the need for concealed weapon permits. Yup. Despite protests in his office, hours after several deadly random shootings at Walmarts, fairs, malls, etc., five days later, he substituted his beliefs so not to anger the NRA gods and jeopardize his rating. I can only speak for myself when I say thank you are not the first words to come to mind.
This “protecting” the 2nd amendment has taken a dark and dangerous turn. FYI: No one is trying to take your right to defend yourself away. How tighter gun control aimed at even TRYING to make our communities safer is offensive to some is beyond comprehension. We took immediate measures to combat terrorism after 9/11. Still, we have dangerous incidents but on much smaller scales. When we do have incidents, we tweak those laws, strengthen them. We can do the same with better and more stringent universal gun legislation without people losing the right to protect themselves. Communities have a right to feel safe and have an expectation that the will of the people not be ignored.
THESE VICTIMS ARE NOT A SMALL PRICE TO PAY
SO ONE CAN GET AN ATTABOY FROM THE NRA
Irma Robinson
Belmont
