To The Daily Sun,
Well, it looks like the circus has left town, at least for now. And what a performance it was. Led by cryin’ Chuck (phony hypocrite) Shummer, and Dianne (dirty tricks) Feinstein, an all-star cast of clowns gave us quite a month of “entertainment”. And it appears they intend to double-down on this fiasco by attempting to impeach not only President Trump, but now Justice Kavanaugh (who hasn’t even heard his first case yet), if they can regain control of Congress.
Can it get any worse? Probably. What we did learn from this is that TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) is alive and well. In spite of grandstanding by the likes of Richard (Vietnam “war hero” liar) Blumenthal, Corey (failed mayor of Newark) Booker, Maize (men: sit down and shut up) Hirono, Kamala (I’d be a great president) Harris, Sheldon (boat anchor) Whitehouse, and the rest of the mean-spirited senate Democrats, which unfortunately includes our two New Hampshire resisters who voted “no”, we now have Justice Kavanaugh. But what a price he and his family paid. Having to endure unfounded allegations of sexual misconduct and gang rape. Hard to imagine anybody going this low. Have these people no shame at all?
On top of what’s gone on to this point, Democrats now claim this is all a result of Merrick Garland not getting a confirmation hearing, in spite of their own Joe Biden saying a president, in his last year in office, shouldn’t be allowed to name Supreme Court justices. Does this only apply when Republicans are in power? To be clear, Democrats proclaimed, BEFORE Judge Kavanaugh was announced as the nominee, they would oppose ANY Trump pick. Any? Really? No conservative would be acceptable? Does that sound like compromise and “reaching across the aisle”? Compromise usually involves give and take. What did the Republicans receive in return for their “compromise” of an an extra week to investigate Ford’s uncorroborated allegations? Nothing. Not one additional Democrat vote. Clearly a last-ditch delaying tactic. A special “thanks” here to Jeff Flake for extending the circus an extra week.
Democrats also conveniently neglect to mention their previous horrible treatment of Robert Bork and Clarence Thomas, both low points in Senate confirmation history. Democrats should remember they have their own Harry Reid to thank for this. Mitch McConnell warned him not to change the senate rules, but Harry ignored him at his own peril and here we are.
Now, having lost their ability to persuade African-Americans and Hispanics to vote 100% Democrat, it appears the Democrat party is moving on to women via the #metoo movement. Claiming that every woman who declares herself a victim of sexual harassment or sexual violence must be believed (nor just heard, but believed) without question, is a blatant attempt to pander to women voters. Yes, sexual violence happens, but false allegations happen too. But now, it’s no proof, no problem. Men are guilty as charged. No need to look for the truth. Welcome to the left’s war on men. Easy when you have the media on your side. How has it come to this? Would any woman want their father, brother, boyfriend, unfairly accused? Fortunately, most women are smart enough to see this for what it is.
So, where does it go from here? Probably nowhere good. What’s left? Calling the next conservative nominee a child molester? After the Kavanaugh circus, nothing would be a surprise. These attacks are designed solely to scare conservatives from accepting future Supreme Court nominations when the next vacancy arrives (which could happen before President Trump is out of office). But people have long memories. Don’t look for any future Democrat nominees to breeze through the confirmation process as quickly as Sotomayor or Kagan.
We’re in an ugly place now. Accusations made against Kavanaugh are a new low, even by Democrat standards. Their ongoing refusal to respect the rules we’ve historically operated under are extremely worrisome. It’s anything goes now. Whatever it takes to “win”. Don’t like a duly elected president? Subject him to an endless witch-hunt investigation (heading for two years with no end in sight) and declare him guilty before it’s finished. Harass him at every turn. Ignore any successes. Constantly threaten to remove him from office in spite of any proof of wrongdoing. Threaten supporters. Get in their faces eating dinner. Resist, resist, resist! Nothing is out of bounds.
This is how we’re going to play the game now? Not going to be much of a country left if it is. Be careful what you wish for anti-Trumpers. Don’t be surprised when people start being physically injured, or worse. Right out of the Saul Alinsky playbook Hillary so admired. Pitting groups against each other to destroy a country. He must be smiling.
Not me. I wish for our country to survive for the sake of my kids and grandkids. We must to do better. Hopefully that will happen, but without a return to some semblance of fairness and civility, probably not any time soon.
Maybe fair-minded Democrats will wrestle control of their party back from the crazies currently running it and find a way to work together for the benefit of everybody. We can only hope.
Chuck McGee
Moultonborough
