The ongoing turmoil regarding the Belknap County Delegation and the Gunstock Area Commission demonstrates the folly of electing anarchistic Free State candidates to run our government. These unreasonable and unqualified individuals are dedicated to destroying government at every level and have proven chaos is the result. They hide under the guise of being Republicans, but like Gov. Chris Sununu has said, "The Libertarians are not Republicans. OK? I know a lot of them like to sign up as Republicans and pass themselves off as Republicans. But they're not. Not even remotely." The Speaker of the New Hampshire House hates them to the point of seating the Belknap Delegation as far away from the front of the House chamber as possible.
The recent letter to the editor from my representative, Barbara Comtois of Barnstead, is typical of the disjointed deceptive practices coming from these radical representatives. Comtois and her Free State comrades are dedicated to ruining Gunstock so it must be leased out to a private enterprise. They are starving the county nursing home to the point of running at only 60% of capacity. They are running up huge legal bills and wasting tax resources that could be spent to improve county government.
I urge the Republican and unaffiliated voters of the county to take a Republican ballot on Sept. 13, and support reasonable, responsible candidates in the upcoming state primary.
