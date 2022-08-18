To The Daily Sun,

The ongoing turmoil regarding the Belknap County Delegation and the Gunstock Area Commission demonstrates the folly of electing anarchistic Free State candidates to run our government. These unreasonable and unqualified individuals are dedicated to destroying government at every level and have proven chaos is the result. They hide under the guise of being Republicans, but like Gov. Chris Sununu has said, "The Libertarians are not Republicans. OK? I know a lot of them like to sign up as Republicans and pass themselves off as Republicans. But they're not. Not even remotely." The Speaker of the New Hampshire House hates them to the point of seating the Belknap Delegation as far away from the front of the House chamber as possible.

