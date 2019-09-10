To The Daily Sun,
On behalf of Lakes Region Community College, its Student Senate, and its faculty staff and student body, I would like to invite the public to our annual Constitution Day celebration at Noon, Tuesday, Sept. 17. The event will be held in the Academics Commons located in the C.A.T. Building on our campus. September 17 marks the anniversary of our Founders’ signing of the U.S. Constitution in Philadelphia in 1787.
We will be having a guest speaker, Norm Sibler, an attorney and a former member of the New Hampshire Legislature. Mr. Sibler will be speaking about the U.S. Supreme Court. We will also be serving refreshments courtesy of LRCC’s Student Senate. Following a long LRCC tradition, we will have a birthday cake for our Constitution! In addition, free copies of the U.S. Constitution will be given out.
Everyone remembers July 4, the date the Declaration of Independence was published. Most people remember flag day. The anniversary of the signing of the Constitution, however, often goes unnoticed but it is just as important, if not more important, in defining who we are as a nation.
Everyone is invited to come out and help us celebrate the birthday of the Republic’s founding document!
Scott Cracraft
Professor, History and Social Sciences
Lakes Region Community College
