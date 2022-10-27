Although it might be useful to think of Rep. Mike Bordes merely as a “useful idiot,” i.e. generally understood to be a person propagandizing for a cause without fully comprehending the cause's goals, in reality he is a malicious individual masquerading as a Republican but viciously attacking real Republicans, one after the other in an apparent sequence.
He has even had the gall to openly attack Rep. Paul Terry, a retired minister, for Terry’s use of historical biblical precedents in a speech to a private group that was recorded without his consent.
Keep in mind that Bordes was one of the RINOs who voted down the parental bill of rights in the New Hampshire House this year, and last year he walked out of the House and refused to vote on the right-to-work bill, which then died. His major legislative “accomplishment” has been the introduction of a bill to eliminate the speed limit on Lake Winnipesaukee, which never passed.
He has complained about the Belknap County Republican Committee but has failed to attend any of its meetings after he failed to attain a leadership position in the group in the election for those leaders held in 2021.
The bottom line as to Bordes is that he is a very angry person who likes to strike out against anyone with whom he disagrees. But smart politicians know that reasonable people can disagree on important issues without being disagreeable and without stooping to personal attacks.
