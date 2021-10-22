To The Daily Sun,
Laconia Ward 3 Residents, I highly encourage you to write in Jane Wood for your vote for city council. She has lived in Laconia for 48 years and has cared about our city and its residents passionately the entire time. She was a state representative years ago and took such pride in being approachable by all people who had concerns or questions. Just as she did as a state representative, she will take the time to talk to you if you have issues. She will always respond to an email or pass on your concern to the council. She listens and she cares.
Jane Wood has a huge heart and is always looking to help people. She only wants what is best for our city and its residents. If you are looking for someone to respect you and represent you responsibly, Jane Wood is the woman for the job.
Just to remind you, her name is not on the ballot so please write her in.
Nicole Fernandez
Laconia
