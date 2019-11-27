To The Daily Sun,
Oops, there it goes!
Eliminate the Electoral College and New Hampshire would be forever marginalized and always underrepresented in national issues. Without the Electoral College, groups such as New Hampshire laborers, Iowa farmers, and Ohio factory workers would be ignored in favor of satisfying crowded metropolitan areas with higher population densities.
Today, to win a national election, presidential candidates must win electoral votes from multiple regions. Therefore candidates must construct campaign platforms with a national focus, addressing needs for the entire country, including New Hampshire!
Does eliminating the Electoral College make sense for New Hampshire? No, of course not. But wait! I can name four people to whom this may make sense. Four people who would support eliminating New Hampshire’s influence in national elections: Senators Shaheen and Hassan, Representatives Kuster and Pappas. Why? Because Democrats in DC typically do what Chuck and Nancy dictate. If Democrat leadership asks Democrat Senators and Representatives to support a bill, then that’s how they’ll be expected to vote. We all know Chuck, Nancy and the DNC have no fondness for the Electoral College!
Some describe the downsides of a pure democracy as the same as two wolves and a lamb voting on what’s for dinner. Substitute California, New York, and New Hampshire voting which national policies should prevail. In a popular-vote-takes-all process, densely populated states will simply run roughshod over less-populated states.
Not interested? Wake up! This affects us! Fifteen states have decided to allocate all their electoral votes to the NATIONAL POPULAR VOTE WINNER. Surprisingly, Vermont, a state with less people than New Hampshire, is one that has signed on to ceding their influence in national issues to the larger states. I say good luck to them. I pray New Hampshire stays independent.
While we’re at it, why do we send hundreds of destructive Democrats to represent us in Concord? These local Representatives are just as bad as our Washington, D.C., contingent when it comes to ignoring everyday New Hampshire citizens. In the spring of 2019, our newly elected House Democrats in Concord proposed over $1.3 billion in new taxes and fees for New Hampshire taxpayers. Preposterous!
Please, New Hampshire, for the sake of the country and the sake of our beautiful state, do not vote Democrat this next election.
Vote Republican; we can’t afford not to.
David Rivers
Thornton
