To The Daily Sun,
The frightening pretense of voter fraud demands our collective attention. With no substantive proof of such fraud, it is obviously a calculated scheme to suppress progressive voters, an attempt to abolish the full, fair and free election process that is a core principle of democracy.
The conservative congressional cabal is not newborn, but certainly gained prominence during the January insurrection, with the cabals’ refusal to certify the presidential election and an unwillingness to condemn the attempted coup detat.
The genesis of the insurrection does not lie in Washington, D.C. but in the states, counties, and municipalities that are the steppingstones for the revisionists.
New Hampshire is not immune from the conservative’s attempts to deny Democrats' right to vote while identifying them as the “enemy” rather then fellow Americans exercising a basic right. The hyperbole of voter fraud is simply a smoke screen to distract from the cabals’ primary goal of depriving Democratic voters their right to the ballot box. Beware of the Chuck McGees among us. While executive director of the New Hampshire Republican Party, Mr. McGee masterminded and implemented the phone jamming scheme against the Democratic Party’s get out the vote effort. Unfortunately, his stint in federal prison has not discouraged others from continuing their assaults on democracy.
Most national politicos have their origin in local, county and state politics. Fortunately, voters most recently sent an honest and effective congressional delegation to Washington to represent New Hampshire. However, the cabal, though a minority, is very active among us at all levels. Be watchful and selective throughout the election process. With the demise of a once honorable Republican Party, the security of our 245-year-old democratic experiment is in peril.
Natt King
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.