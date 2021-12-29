To The Daily Sun,
Nothing has been more festive in feeling this holiday season than driving through Center Harbor on Route 25. Many houses along the road, starting at The Edge and on past the beautiful town gazebo, the print shop, Gusto Italian Cafe to the traffic lights, are all aglow with holiday spirit. The Center Harbor Inn has a tree at the waters' edge all in white lights that could be copied next year throughout town. Great job Center Harbor and thank you.
Nancy Fuchs
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.