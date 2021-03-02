To The Daily Sun,
The warrant article to start recycling cardboard in Bristol is the result of Bristol residents working together. Members of the Sustainability Committee worked with the Highway Department at the transfer station and then worked with the Select Board, getting unanimous approval for the warrant article. This team did much research, toured many other recycling centers and got the facts about revenue possibilities from the Northeast Resource Recovery Association. Most of the funding for this warrant article comes from pre-established capital funds. The remaining funds to get recycling restarted will come from a one time payment of $4.00 per $100,000 value of your property value. Once the equipment is purchased, cardboard and other recycled materials will be a money maker for the town. Recycling cardboard will mean paying less to have trash hauled away. Getting rid of trash will only get more expensive, while recycling will be a money maker, in addition to being the right thing to do for our environment. Join me at the town meeting on March 13 at 9 a.m. and vote YES on the warrant article to start recycling cardboard in Bristol.
Nancy Dowey
Bristol
