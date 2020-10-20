To The Daily Sun,
I would like to ask the voters of Belknap County to please join me in voting for Peter Brunette for Belknap County commissioner. I have known Peter my whole life and I believe that with his long history of volunteer service, small business ownership and management and also his legal advocacy for children and families, he is sincerely dedicated to public service.
I believe that Peter would do a great job for all of Belknap County if elected commissioner.
Nancy Dow
Laconia
