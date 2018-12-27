To The Daily Sun,
Dear Roger Carroll,
Regarding your personal account and struggles with mental health. One of the fruits of your courage will be the shaking awake of a lazy government that has for so long neglected the needs of those who suffer from the lack of adequate mental health care all across New Hampshire. My prayer is twofold;
1. You will realize your decision to open your wounds to the public WILL bring improvement for many. Accordingly, you personally shall enjoy relief and improved health and the spiritual Joy that comes from sharing your account with the world which in turn will help wash away the anxiety that haunts you.
2. New Hampshire government will aggressively pursue the professional staffing and facilities needed to help people with mental health issues.
God bless you and grant you well being and peace.
Mark Hounsell
Conway
