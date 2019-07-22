To The Daily Sun,
Donald Trump tweets to his followers that those who oppose him are “dangerous socialists.” That type of bullying is exactly what Alton resident Karen Poor criticized in her letter of July 18, the dividing of our people into “us” and “them,” with its alarming likeness to the political message that produced Nazi Germany.
We then heard from a Flushing, New York resident, Mark “Scooter” Ahlers, echoing Trump and branding Ms. Poor as an unpatriotic socialist who should go live in another country.
I have never met Karen Poor, but I can read, and there was nothing in her letter about any economic programs with “socialist” implications. Of course, we can wonder which programs are so frightening to Mr. Ahlers. Would he abolish Social Security and Medicare; would he close the Belknap County Nursing Home?
The venom underlying Mr. Ahlers’ pathetic screed shows his true motivation, that being to continue to divide the country into “us” and “them,” with “perverts, freaks, illegals, thugs, and man-hating ‘feminazis’” on the one hand, and his supposedly deserving allies of “conservatives, patriots, males and Christians” on the other. It is exactly this type of divisive message Ms. Poor so eloquently warned against. Ahlers’ message of hate, like Trump’s, should be soundly rejected and denounced by anyone who truly loves this country.
Stephanie Vuolo
Alton Bay
