To The Daily Sun,
Governor Sununu has vetoed a number of bills. If you were thinking that they were all from the Dems, I quote from Hillsborough's Rep. Majorie Porter who found: "Of the 38 bills vetoed so far, 33 passed with bipartisan support in the House or Senate, while only three were passed without Republican support. And of the 38 bills vetoed so far, 13 had sponsors from both parties, four had only Republican sponsors, and twenty-one were sponsored only by Democrats. In other words, 87 percent of the nixed bills were passed with Republican support. Forty-five percent were sponsored by Republicans. Only FIVE were passed by those “extreme” Democrats alone.
There is a chance that these vetoes could be overturned when the lawmakers meet in September. If you support family and medical Leave, keeping guns off school property, an increase in the minimum wage, independent redistricting, or getting the wood chip plants up and running again, let your rep know! You can find their email address at gencourt.state.nh.us. Speak up! They need to know how their constituents feel on these issues. And, good luck!
Fran Taylor
Holderness
