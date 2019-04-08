To The Daily Sun,
When I read the column by Scott Cracraft on President Trump being a bully, I started a rebuttal letter but rewrote it after reading Tom Piosza’s letter. Here it is again: (https://www.laconiadailysun.com/opinion/letters_to_editor/liberals-accuse-others-of-bullying-by-being-bullies-themselves/article_4975fee0-564d-11e9-ac41-fb044e775964.html).
Tom correctly compared having an honest discussion with the left to reasoning with children. I’ve written about 50 letters trying to invite an open dialogue with those on the left by providing facts with links to sources supporting the current administrations accomplishments. The purpose is to open an honest debate based on facts and set aside the emotions. In high school that was called “critical thinking.” I put critical thinking in quotes because what it means to me is that as a country, we identify a goal such as health care for all and then come together (Democrats, independents and Republicans) to lay out a way to make that happen. Is it difficult? Absolutely, but it’s a common goal all sides could get behind and take steps to achieve that over time.
What I see with our elected officials in Washington D.C. truly disturbs me. Neither side appears to be interested in working together. And it’s not just health care. The current battle between the political parties is immigration. If you follow the news, in just the last month the DHS processed over 100,000 illegal immigrants crossing our southern border. Here is a link to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) showing the illegal crossings for the last six years: (https://www.dhs.gov/news/2019/03/06/humanitarian-and-security-crisis-southern-border-reaches-breaking-point).
Here is a fact. Over the last 2-1/2 years, enough illegal immigrants crossed out southern border to repopulate the entire state of N.H. and those are just the ones they caught. I’m not going to debate if this is good or bad for the country since I’ve provided my opinions previously in multiple letters.
What I do want to do is to get to the point of this letter. As I said above “critical thinking” is paramount to solving all social, economic, domestic and international issues. President Trump, in my opinion, has been getting it right almost across the board. He’s exposing Congress and the media for their incompetence and partisan politics. So, what is the response by the Democrats and left leaning media? Well, it should be obvious to anyone paying attention. They are peddling their own “critical thinking” that has nothing to do with facts. For the left, critical thinking means that you “criticize” anyone that has a different opinion than themselves.
Scott Cracraft’s letter was a 1,001-word diatribe that contained the words “bully” or “bullying” 21 times, sexist, racist, Hitler, fascism, Klan and white nationalist. What do that all have in common? They are the foundation of the left’s “critical thinking.” Mr. Cracraft ignores the facts that Trump’s policies are working and attacks his character. Isn’t that the very definition of bullying that he’s railing against?
I do want to say that I’m sorry that Mr. Cracraft sees himself as a bullying survivor. It helps me understand where he’s coming from but it still does not excuse him from accusing all Trump supporters of being “willfully ignorant” and “complicit” in supporting sexist, racist and cruel policies. It may be true in his mind but not in mine.
I’ll close this letter with the title of a book I read years ago: “Mind is the builder; your life is the result.” The basic premise of the book is that what you “think” dictates how you “act.” If you love others you treat them with compassion and respect. If you hate others you treat them with incivility and distain. The first builds trust and unity and the later builds resentment and division. I find it amazing that the left writes letters filled with hateful rhetoric and then accuses the right of dividing our country. Really?
Finally, to respond to another contributor’s letter supporting Mr. Cracraft’s column and stated that those who support president Trump don’t “get it.” My reply is that I believe I do and it can be summed up as “The left would rather hate than debate.”
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
