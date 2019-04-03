To The Daily Sun,
As a parent, a recent letter had me shaking my head reminiscing …. here I am again listening to the children’ viewpoints of who said what and they did that first.
Firstly, the manifesto of the Communist Party of 1848 was written by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels containing 10 planks of the communist ideology, thus known as Marxism
Secondly, there are those commenting in The Laconia Daily Sun claiming to be liberals and/or progressives espousing many if not all of the communist's 10 planks and publicly support the planks for increased control of both N.H. citizens and those of the several states through government control but if someone calls them Marxists they play the confused victims.
Typical of the liberals/progressives’ attempt to gain sympathy for being picked upon and verbally bullied, they point out those others by, wait for it, by verbally bulling them. Though defaming others with the same technique of calling them names such as liars, racists, sexist, and ignorant and never to leave out the importance of associating them with NAZIs, all the while never calling out the socialist/liberal/Marxist heroes of Lenin, Stalin or Mao.
They also tend to mention rising levels of violence of today. If it’s the violence in the streets, the attacks on police, private property and individuals or that of illegal gun use then as it is reported it appears to be mostly by criminals/drugs interactions or by the the pro liberal/socialist/communist Antifa (Anti Fascists). If they mention past atrocities it will be of the KKK, all the while neglecting to mention the Klan’s association and membership in the old Democrat Party. They use images and suggestions of how others attack their livelihoods and employment but do not mention that in present real life it's the socialists, supporters of Marxism, use of emotional topics, politics, and boycotts to shut down businesses or to have persons fired who are not supporters of Marxism or it's agendas.
In case if all of that didn’t sway the reader they will end with an attack about religious intolerance.
Yes, as long as the Marxists have not stopped the citizen's exercise of their freedom of speech further with their passing of additional statutes and that The Laconia Daily Sun does not succumb to pressure allowing only one-sided views under the disguise of hate speech there will be open discourse of which the bullies will consider it to be bulling.
Tom Piosza
Center Harbor
