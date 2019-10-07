To The Daily Sun,
I need to report that after researching the multiple reports in the UK Mirror about the many aliens living on the moon and the proof that they have multiple bases, further suggestions are showing these aliens are controlling the world climate.
After the moon was split off from the original mass by a collision many billions of years ago, these aliens have perfected the methods necessary to raise the temperatures around the atmosphere and bringing about the rise in temperatures and loss of ice. The aim is destroy the world by 2200 in retribution for being ignored for so many thousands of years.
I would not want this to be taken as any mocking of climate deniers or others who are continuing to ignore the solid and overwhelming evidence of even NASA scientists and climatologists, because this is the true reason why the world will be extinct by 2200 if the aliens are not stopped.
Leonard Campbell
Center Harbor
