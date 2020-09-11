To The Daily Sun,
Trump reports he downplayed the deadly effects of the coronavirus because he did not want to induce panic among the American people. My question is, what country whose leaders leveled with their people about the dangers of coronavirus caused panic in the streets? None that I know of.
Yesterday, the U.S. had around 1,200 deaths from coronavirus. Germany with one-quarter the population of the U.S. had one death. Australia with a population around 25 million had 11 deaths. Just wondering who are these world leaders that Trump claims call him about how well the U.S. is doing fighting this pandemic?
Trump is a clown, who has no ideas, no smarts or moral compass too take on this fight. On July 17 he told Chris Wallace he would have his health care plan ready for all to see in two weeks. Just asking anyone seen it yet? Yea just another lie.
Remember at his first Covid news conference, which he resumed on July 21, he said they were quickly going to get a national strategy going to defeat this pandemic. Any one seen it? Just another lie from the liar in chief. Imaging if a war time president, like Trump likes to play that he is, took over two months to develop a strategy to defeat an enemy, as over 1000 Americans die daily. He would be gone in a shot.
Who is going to pay for the wall? Remember all those red-hat-wearing idiots, yelling Mexico. Yea that never happened. But go ahead Republicans, send your donations to build the wall to Steve Bannon, I hear he needs to set up a defense fund.
Paul Mannafort, campaign manager for Trump, according to the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee report, had multiple contacts with a Russian intelligence agent during the 2016 campaign. Internal polling information was passed on to him. Why was that? No collusion, yea right takes an idiot not to connect the dots.
About that dementia test Trump so proudly claims he aced. The doctors were so impressed. But he lied about that too. He claims that they asked him to remember the five words 20-25 minutes later after giving them to him. I have given this test numerous times, there are strict guidelines to how to administer this test. You ask the patient to repeat the words five minutes after giving them. Wow another lie from Don the Con.
Has anyone in Trump’s family been in the military, or done any form public service? After all those Trump sons sure like to hunt, but I guess killing animals is a lot different from serving your country and risking the ultimate sacrifice. Would not want daddy to think of you as a sucker or loser, would we now. We need to end this lunacy, Vote Nov 3 for sanity in the oval office.
Mirno Pasquali
Laconia
