To The Daily Sun,
My fellow citizens of the Lakes Region:
I am writing in response to the letter to the editor by Diana Lacey on July 3 entitled, “Chris Pappas is committed to getting big money out of politics.”
The title alone was enough for me to cry out, “Holy Alanis Morrissette, this is ironic!”
The letter goes on to urge other candidates for N.H. congressional district one to follow Councilor Pappas’ lead in getting big money out of politics. After all a full 70 percent of his donations come from New Hampshire. Wow, 70 percent, that’s unheard of!! A solid gentleman’s C if I do say so, Old Sport.
Well I say we can do better. Much better. There are only two candidates for CD-1 who are not taking any PAC money and Chris Pappas is not one of them.
I’m wholeheartedly supporting Mindi Messmer, an environmental scientist, to represent N.H. as Carol Shea-Porter is retiring. Mindi has an exceptional track record of service as a representative in the N.H. Legislature. Her vision of clean air and water at home and abroad is accompanied by her determination to never give up until this — or any other — problem is solved. In the Legislature, Mindi has used her scientific knowledge to effect real progress with bipartisan co-operation. Mindi will continue to use scientific facts and her personal persuasion skills to enlist bipartisan support for legislation in Congress. While her expertise is in environmental science, she will be a tireless advocate for other issues as well, including women’s rights and campaign finance reform.
Mindi is not taking PAC money or special interest money. She is relying on individual contributions. It makes the work that much harder but is the right thing to do. Mindi knows that a principled approach necessitates a true grassroots campaign involving many people. This week will be knocking on doors soon in the Lakes Region to spread the word.
We are looking for others who want to return government to the people and truly and sincerely get big money out of politics. We hope you will be one of them!
Mike Dowe
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.