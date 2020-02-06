To The Daily Sun,
A few months ago I wrote a message in defense of the Millennials. Now I am asking them to use their power as voters in the upcoming election.
I think most Millennials will agree that our current leadership is dysfunctional. They, the Millennials, need to do several things before they enter the voting booth in November. Registering is only one of the items on the list.
This advice is not exclusively for those under the age of 40, but some of the population may not have experience in dealing with political rhetoric. Therefore, I will, perhaps, appear to explain too much.
One of the synonyms of dysfunctional is deviating from the norms of social behavior in a way regarded as bad. So we must recognize the problem that plagues our democracy is not just one person’s flaws, but a maladjusted system. If we want to cure the patient, America, we must move from the diagnosis to a plan to restore wellness.
We can begin by removing a defective administrator. Further, we have to start demanding more acceptable social behavior from those we send to Washington, D.C., to make our laws and do our bidding relating to the general welfare of the nation.
It should be an easy task but our collective emotional mindset gets in the way. In an election year, there is a fight ring effect in place. The two sides come out of their respective corners swinging at the opposition. First, the Democrats have to go around the country dissing each other in order to become the chosen candidate. Stir in an impeachment trial to get the hate level up and you get normal people tuning out the talking points of all the contenders. That should not happen. If you don’t hear, you can’t judge.
Once the WHO gets identified in the Democratic primary process, there has to be some laser-sharp focus on the issues and needs. While the politicians argue about how to engineer the redistribution of the wealth, borrowed and otherwise, the Millennials are out identifying the next crisis in our environment.
And that is the great dilemma facing us in 2020. That is, will we send people to Washington, D.C., who will see the needs, actively seek solutions, and have the ability to turn the old guard away from the blind following of those who are only interested in maintaining the status quo?
Change is needed! Are you listening Millennials?
Bill Dawson
Northfield
