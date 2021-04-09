To The Daily Sun,
Looking down from an ivory tower, a liberal elitist might be forgiven for missing some fine details of the peasants below. Young men and women of the working class likely have not made their journey to home ownership. As such they may not have had the opportunity to inspect the precise details of a property tax bill. We can be certain this is not taught in our government schools, youngsters might catch a glimpse of the reality that school is not free (not to mention it is likely the largest portion of that property tax bill).
Mike Sylvia
Belmont
