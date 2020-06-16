To The Daily Sun,
The photo on page two in the June 16 issue of The Laconia Daily Sun is of what is called a “sundog.” This display of colors occurs when flat ice crystals form when when sunlight refracts through icy clouds containing hexagonal plate-crystals aligned with their large, flat faces parallel to the ground.
Mike Stone
Rineyville, Kentucky
