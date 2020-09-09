To The Daily Sun,
There was a deep-state embedded in Wuhan. U.S government scientists set in place to monitor and work with Chinese scientists on virus matters set in place since earlier threats of Ebola, H1N1, bird flu, et al.
Thanks to our greatest president ever. Almost as great as Lincoln.
Defunding, demotion, reassignment ceased the programs. The last scientist, who worked next to her Chinese partners, quit and retired. Any competent government worker who could retire, has. When the virus "escaped" there was no one to know. The Communist Party did what they do, they were not on good terms with U.S because of trade wars anyway. Think of this when you wear your silly mask, when you can't eat out, or go to church, or your kids can't go to school.
Long list of can't do. Real unemployment is close to 20 percent; deficits are sky high. The trade deficit with China increased by 12 percent this year.
Mike Smith
Sanbornton
