To The Daily Sun,
I believe President Joe Biden has accomplished more in two months as president than any other president in history. Have you filled up your gas tank lately? Gas prices have gone up 70 cents in the past two months. President Biden canceled the Keystone Pipeline within days of taking office, which resulted in the loss of high paying jobs; however, his Climate Czar, John Kerry, said not to worry. He said unemployed individuals could move to California and make solar panels for near minimum wage. Illegal border crossings are the highest in 30 years after President Biden canceled President Trump’s “Stay in Mexico” policy which was negotiated with Mexico’s president. Over 100,000 migrants have been encountered at the Mexican border during the month of February. Most of these migrants have not been tested for COVID, yet at least 108 of those who were tested, tested positive and were permitted to get on a bus and leave for unknown destinations, possibly causing the next “super spreader” event. Over 3,000 unaccompanied minors have also crossed the border, which has caused a housing crisis for these minors. The administration refuses to allow the press to tour the facilities. The children are being housed in the same facilities in which children were previously housed under the Trump administration. However, they are no longer called cages, but rather migrant facilities. I guess the play on words makes the accommodations much more acceptable.
Most recently, President Biden signed a $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill. However, only nine percent of funds are appropriated for COVID relief. Those receiving stimulus checks under this bill include criminals in jail, including those on death row. The remainder of the funds are earmarked for pet projects championed by various congressional members. Also, $350 billion will be directed to bail out mismanaged “blue” states that have unfunded pension plans and out of control spending. According to Gov. Chris Sununu, New Hampshire will lose approximately $233 million under this plan because New Hampshire has been efficiently run during the pandemic. Thanks President Biden! I could detail more of the president’s accomplishments in the past two months, but perhaps his future plans are worth mentioning first, like the largest tax hike in history. While President Biden would like you to believe this tax hike will not affect any household making under $400,000, corporate taxes will be raised from 21 to 28 percent. This increase will be passed on to you, the consumer. It will also result in a significant rise in inflation according to economists and it will raise mortgage rates, which will affect anyone buying a home. In my opinion, President Biden is a man of accomplishments; unfortunately, all are negative.
Mike Marino
Center Harbor
