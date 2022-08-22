To The Daily Sun,
My name is Mike MacFadzen, and I am a Republican candidate for Belknap County Sheriff. This is the fifth in a series of letters outlining what I am going to do when elected sheriff.
My previous letters addressed correcting the current hostile work environment that the current staff is having to endure. I also addressed the issues dealing with the current sheriff not supporting the local agencies.
I retired from New Hampshire State Police, and I currently am the director of the diversion program for Belknap County. Although this position has kept me connected with the law enforcement agencies throughout Belknap County, my full-time police certification is not active. I have contacted the NH Police Standards and Training Academy to set a plan to have my certification reinstated. I will attend the part-time academy, which is a 12-week program meeting on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays. After successfully completing the program, my full-time certification will be reinstated because I retired in good standing.
I am doing this because the citizens of Belknap County deserve a full-time certified officer serving as sheriff, even though by statute it is not required. I also believe that because the deputies are required to be certified, it is an ethical decision for me to also be certified.
I will also determine and recommend someone to be the chief deputy, also known as the number two, for the department. This position has gone unfilled since the resignation of the former chief deputy, who returned to a local police department as a patrol officer.
It is important for these things to happen to stabilize and bring back a healthy work environment for everyone working at the department. By doing these things it will begin to stabilize and bring integrity back to the office of sheriff.
Mike MacFadzen
Laconia
