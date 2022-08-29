To The Daily Sun,
My name is Mike MacFadzen, and I am a Republican candidate for Belknap County Sheriff. This is the sixth in a series of letters outlining what I am going to do when elected sheriff.
To The Daily Sun,
My name is Mike MacFadzen, and I am a Republican candidate for Belknap County Sheriff. This is the sixth in a series of letters outlining what I am going to do when elected sheriff.
First, I want to stress how working with the local agencies benefits the agencies and the taxpayer. Many of the federal grants are not available to agencies who have less than 20 sworn officers. These grants cover equipment, training, and other resources. This brings our federal tax dollars back to the local communities, provides us with better training and equipment, and wage payments with no impact on the local or county budgets. This can only happen when you have a sheriff who has a positive working relationship with the local agencies. When this happens the sheriff and the local agencies can together evaluate and determine the areas most needed across the county. This will allow us to get services going again that are currently not operational or only one or two departments are providing to the county.
Secondly, I am currently working with the Granite State Critical Incident Stress Management team, and will be attending training the end of September, to have a Belknap County team available for stress debriefings and peer to peer support for police, fire, EMS and dispatchers. We all know that currently it is very difficult to recruit people into public safety and the day-to-day stressors of the job is the number one reason for leaving. Most leave due to not having a way to effectively deal with these stressors. If we can help with retaining personnel that is a huge benefit for every community.
Those of you who have read my letters you will notice a common theme, teamwork. This is what Belknap needs in a sheriff.
Mike MacFadzen
Laconia
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
As the primary nears, where do you go to stay informed before voting on Election Day? Click the image below to answer
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.