To The Daily Sun,
Without trying to overstate the obvious, it seems like everybody is looking for a change.
From what I can see during this period of elections, re-electing anyone that is currently in office, regardless of who they are, what they say they’re going to do or what they have done in the past, is keeping everything in stasis.
If change is desired, no matter whatever that change may be, then the people writing the rules and laws need to change.
Otherwise, changes won’t happen and things will remain as they are.
Mike Jackman
Meredith
(1) comment
Very true! Remember that November 3rd.
