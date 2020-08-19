To The Daily Sun,
I just wanted everyone to know we will be having a Trump Boat Parade on Lake Winnipesaukee this Saturday August 22. The parade will gather at the Weirs near the public docks at 10 a.m. and depart at 11a.m., making its rounds past Governors Island, through Sander Bay and back around through Meredith Bay.
Trump Victory will also be on hand handing out Trump gear, signs and so on. I had great success and turnout for the Fourth Of July Independence Day boat parade and look forward to seeing many more boats on the water this Saturday and please do not forget to vote for me on November 3.
Mike Bordes
Laconia
