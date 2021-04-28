To The Daily Sun,
I'm constantly walking to where I need to be, unless a car ride has been pre-arranged. I get wicked good gas mileage, no mater what the weather is doing outside!
But . . . befuddlement occurs whenever I pass a parked car and there's an animal trapped inside. Some of these animals are mellow, but most I see, they're spastically trying to claw their way out.
Oh! Sure! Its owner has "cracked the window," maybe left a little bowl of water for the hostage they've abandoned . . . aww, so thoughtful.
What are pet owners thinking, when maybe getting ready to leave their residence, "Oh . . . but animal loves to go for a ride in the car! They're family too!"
Sure . . . mm-hm. Just leave the animal in the car, and join the other people inside for hours and hours . . .
I'm no animal owner, but, people: please do your four-legged dependents a favor. Leave. Them. Home. They'll probably be more comfortable. They won't wildly freak out, misbehave or bark when someone passes by. Think how the animal feels being locked up!
Michelle Sneaks Maurier
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.